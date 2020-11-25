Israeli military prepares for possibility Trump will strike Iran

Almost a 0% chance of that happening. Trump is the most anti-war president and suddenly hes gonna screw his legacy and chance at re-election in 2024 over a military strike on Iran... What a joke, liberals and neo-cons surrounding Biden are the most pro-war people in the worldTrump is going to be the most power former President and opposition figure in America's history for the sheer fact he holds total control over his loyal base , the republican party, law enforcement, and the thousands of judges he appointed. He has already decided to start his own media network as well. Trump will still be the 2nd most powerful man in America after the President.