What's new

Israeli military prepares for possibility Trump will strike Iran

Get Ya Wig Split

Get Ya Wig Split

FULL MEMBER
Feb 22, 2017
1,021
-2
1,020
Country
United States
Location
United States
Scoop: Israeli military prepares for possibility Trump will strike Iran
https://www.axios.com/authors/Barak_Ravid/
1606323426715.png



The Israel Defense Forces have in recent weeks been instructed to prepare for the possibility that the U.S. will conduct a military strike against Iran before President Trump leaves office, senior Israeli officials tell me.

Why it matters: The Israeli government instructed the IDF to undertake the preparations not because of any intelligence or assessment that Trump will order such a strike, but because senior Israeli officials anticipate “a very sensitive period” ahead of Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20.

  • The IDF's preparedness measures relate to possible Iranian retaliation against Israel directly or through Iranian proxies in Syria, Gaza and Lebanon, the Israeli officials said.
Flashback: Last week, the New York Times reported that Trump raised the possibility of attacking Iran’s uranium enrichment facility in Natanz in a meeting with senior members of his national security team.

  • Trump raised the idea after being briefed on an International Atomic Energy Agency report about Iran’s growing stockpiles of enriched uranium, but top officials — including Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo — warned about the risks of regional escalation, per the Times.
  • Trump seemed convinced that it would be too risky to strike Iran directly, but has considered other options, the Times reports.
What's happening: Israeli minister of defense Benny Gantz spoke twice in the last two weeks with Christopher Miller, Trump's acting defense secretary. They discussed Iran as well as Syria and defense cooperation.

  • Last Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met in Saudi Arabia with Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman. One of the main issues discussed was Iran, Israeli officials say.
  • Pompeo visited Israel and several Gulf countries last week to discuss Iran. State Department officials traveling with Pompeo told reporters “all options are on the table."
  • While Pompeo was in the Gulf, U.S. Central Command announced that B-52 strategic bombers conducted a “short-notice, long-range mission into the Middle East to deter aggression and reassure U.S. partners and allies." That was seen as another signal to Iran.
  • Hossein Dehghan, an adviser to Iran’s leader and a possible candidate in Iran's upcoming presidential elections, told AP last week that a U.S. military strike against Iran could set off a “full-fledged war” in the Middle East.
What’s next: Senior Israeli officials tell me they expect Israel will get prior notice ahead of any U.S. strike against Iran. But they're concerned that won't be sufficient to fully prepare. Thus the order to the IDF to start taking preparatory steps under the assumption that such a scenario is possible.

www.axios.com

Israeli military prepares for possibility Trump will strike Iran

The Israel Defense Forces have been ordered to prepare for Iranian retaliation if Trump orders a strike.
www.axios.com www.axios.com
 
K

KaiserX

FULL MEMBER
Apr 6, 2019
682
0
1,160
Country
United States
Location
United States
Almost a 0% chance of that happening. Trump is the most anti-war president and suddenly hes gonna screw his legacy and chance at re-election in 2024 over a military strike on Iran... What a joke, liberals and neo-cons surrounding Biden are the most pro-war people in the world :D

Trump is going to be the most power former President and opposition figure in America's history for the sheer fact he holds total control over his loyal base , the republican party, law enforcement, and the thousands of judges he appointed. He has already decided to start his own media network as well. Trump will still be the 2nd most powerful man in America after the President.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

alex pitters
JUST IN: Israeli military prepares for possibility Trump will strike Iran
Replies
2
Views
74
arjunk
arjunk
DavidSling
Could The Israelis Really Drop A Massive Ordnance Penetrator Bomb On Iran? The Answer May Be Yes.
Replies
4
Views
556
Philosopher
Philosopher
Aspen
Bolton: Kushner blocked Netanyahu's plea to call Trump after Zarif landed at G7, Mnuchin met Zarif
Replies
2
Views
662
Avicenna
Avicenna
Zarvan
Mossad said to foil Iranian attacks on Israeli embassies in Europe, elsewhere
Replies
5
Views
415
Dalit
Dalit
P
Iran Prepares For War With Israel
Replies
3
Views
1K
khansaheeb
khansaheeb

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom