Made by Aeronautics, the Orbiter-3 UAVs were reportedly gifted to the Government of National Accord by Turkey.



Until now i am surprised that no one ever highlighted the presence of Israeli/Azerbaijan-made Orbiter-3 UASs which was supplied to #GNA by #Turkey and two of them was downed by #LNA so far! this video is for the second downed one in #Khelat_AlFergan Southern #Tripoli — Mohamed Mansour (@Mansourtalk) August 1, 2019