Israeli Loitering Munitions...A Game Changer!

Israeli loitering munitions became a topic of major international discussion after Azerbaijan used them to decisive effect in its conflict with Armenia over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region last year.

Azerbaijan used mainly three Israeli killer drones

1-Harop

The Harop is a loitering munition developed by the MBT division of Israel Aerospace Industries. It is an anti-radiation drone that can autonomously home in on radio emissions. This SEAD-optimised loitering munition is designed to loiter the battlefield and attack targets by self-destructing into them.[1] The drone can either operate fully autonomously, using its anti-radar homing system, or it can take a human-in-the-loop mode. If a target is not engaged, the drone will return and land itself back at base

2-Orbiter 1K

The Orbiter 1K MUAS is a loiter munition platform, based on the combat proven, mature Orbiter 2 MUAS with the fuselage adapted for explosive payload.

This product is designed for military applications: intelligence; land and maritime loitering missions;

Orbiter 1K is equipped with an avionics package with automatic flight control guidance

3-SkyStriker

Elbit Systems’ SkyStriker is a cost-effective loitering munition that is capable of long-range precise tactical strikes. The technology-enabled SkyStriker improves performance, situational awareness and survivability by providing direct-fire aerial-precision capabilities to maneuverable troops and Special Forces.

