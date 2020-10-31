Israeli Loitering Munitions...A Game Changer!

Alexandrian
Azerbaijan used mainly three Israeli killer drones
1-Harop
The Harop is a loitering munition developed by the MBT division of Israel Aerospace Industries. It is an anti-radiation drone that can autonomously home in on radio emissions. This SEAD-optimised loitering munition is designed to loiter the battlefield and attack targets by self-destructing into them.[1] The drone can either operate fully autonomously, using its anti-radar homing system, or it can take a human-in-the-loop mode. If a target is not engaged, the drone will return and land itself back at base
2-Orbiter 1K
The Orbiter 1K MUAS is a loiter munition platform, based on the combat proven, mature Orbiter 2 MUAS with the fuselage adapted for explosive payload.
This product is designed for military applications: intelligence; land and maritime loitering missions;
Orbiter 1K is equipped with an avionics package with automatic flight control guidance
3-SkyStriker
Elbit Systems’ SkyStriker is a cost-effective loitering munition that is capable of long-range precise tactical strikes. The technology-enabled SkyStriker improves performance, situational awareness and survivability by providing direct-fire aerial-precision capabilities to maneuverable troops and Special Forces.
