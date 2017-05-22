What's new

Israeli imaginary nuclear weapons

Do you believe Israel has nuclear weapons?

I'm tired of see Hasbaras talking about Israeli nuclear weapons and threating with them everytime Israel state does something that deserve a bombing.

It has no any sense all Israeli story about their fictional nuclear program.

My two main arguments to refuse that story are the next:
1. Earthquakes in Israel due to nuclear tests: ZERO.
North Korea has a real nuclear program and they showed how it's necessary a lot of underground tests (and earthquakes) to develop real nuclear weapons.

2. Nuclear weapons are for SOVEREIGN states, and Israel is a American vassal corrupt state.
Israel constantly sell Israeli people blood in exchange for USA money, everytime they threat or make nonsenses acts of war to tests American weapons or obbey American orders.
Nuclear weapons make a country uncontrollable, so USA will never allow Israeli slaves to develop nukes, in the best of cases they would do Nuclear Sharing (like they did with Germany), but never let develop their own weapons, and as far as we know, USA didnt do nuclear sharing with Israel neither.
 
Lets assume they dont have Nukes, but they do have chemical and biological weapons.

Anyways, let israelis enjoy their time until it ends...
 
