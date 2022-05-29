What's new

Israeli help to legitimize Imran Khan's Regime Change in Pakistan? Goals? What should Pakistan do?

We continue to miss the bus of normlizing the relationship with Israel after 1990 due to inadvertently ignoring the fact that with the nexus of US-Israel-India, they are almost able to achieve their objective of China containment through regime change and cut CPEC short almost entirely. By using Israeli influence to get the time being relief package from IMF to give package to Pakistan nation to prepare for next elections, the current administration gains legitimacy of their government just for optics sake. It is questionable whether or not this nexus plot is bigger than the Operation Regime Change. Dr. SB indicated that PMLN has no idea that they are blindly supporting and putting themselves in the path of the destruction of Pakistan, but Zardari may have a clear idea of what the plot really is. Developing our strategic partnership with China is essential for Pakistan's future. For the sake of Pakistan, the leadership of the PTI and PMLN should sit together and remove all the differences, call a fresh election, and whoever wins must sit in office and improve the situation of Pakistan.
 
First USA now Israel than ksa he should analyze his own policies he should be thank full no coup was done which Bhutto and benazir faced he is always blaming other creating chaos is his politics he has no vision or plan just keep bullying

What a joke taking money from Jew IMF would they allow you they destroy you you don't even have katora for begging be economic power than talk
 
if they really get trained and armed by our SSG troops as well as given air cover by PAF, That would be the game changer.

It wont matter how much or what Israel/west throws in return. That would really make things happen.
 
lols dha gaza coming soon!
 
You are a patwari. I did not expect something else from you.
 

