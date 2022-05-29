Israeli help to legitimize Imran Khan's Regime Change in Pakistan? Goals? What should Pakistan do?

We continue to miss the bus of normlizing the relationship with Israel after 1990 due to inadvertently ignoring the fact that with the nexus of US-Israel-India, they are almost able to achieve their objective of China containment through regime change and cut CPEC short almost entirely. By using Israeli influence to get the time being relief package from IMF to give package to Pakistan nation to prepare for next elections, the current administration gains legitimacy of their government just for optics sake. It is questionable whether or not this nexus plot is bigger than the Operation Regime Change. Dr. SB indicated that PMLN has no idea that they are blindly supporting and putting themselves in the path of the destruction of Pakistan, but Zardari may have a clear idea of what the plot really is. Developing our strategic partnership with China is essential for Pakistan's future. For the sake of Pakistan, the leadership of the PTI and PMLN should sit together and remove all the differences, call a fresh election, and whoever wins must sit in office and improve the situation of Pakistan.