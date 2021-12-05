Israeli gov't is urging US to conduct strikes on Iran

They have been urging since 2005. Unfortunately Biden is a useless clown. Israel may take direct action. I dont think GCC would get involved or want to stomach such a conflict.



I am starting to believe the GCC may just give false assurances to Israel to start a conflict between Israel-Iran. Then when shit hits the fan they will do everything possible to be diplomatic to iran/ protect themselves. It suites them to make Israel-iran batter eachother out.



1) Irans oil supply gets further cut off. Causing oil prices to rise thus making GCC alot more money.

2) Israel becomes far more reliants on the GCC post any conflict both economically/security wise

3) Iran will surely become weaker as a state post a conflict. That is not to say its proxies in the region and the IRGC will not become more powerful. Hell we could be in a situation where Iran ends up totally occupying Syria/Lebanon with Basij/IRGC/Shiite Militias and posting upto 100-200k troops on israels border.