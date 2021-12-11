chinasun FULL MEMBER Feb 24, 2021 176 -20 263 Country Location 41 minutes ago #1 Israeli government admits it had used birth control drugs without consent on some Ethiopian Jews. Ethiopian Jews in Israel are expressing outrage over revelations that the Israeli government gave some of them long-term birth control injections. https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.aljazeera.com/amp/news/2013/1/30/birth-control-shots-forced-on-ethiopian-women In Israel, the fertility rate of Jewish blacks is only 0.5, which is very unusual. The truth has been covered up for a long time.