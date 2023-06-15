Israeli forces kill Palestinian youth, injure two others in raid on Nablus city​

lydian fall
FULL MEMBER
- Feb 11, 2022
- 1,094
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
News / Palestine
Khalil Yehya Anis, Palestinian killed during Israeli military raid on the West Bank city of Nablus on June 15, 2023. (Photo by Wafa news agency)
Israeli forces have killed a Palestinian youth and injured two others during a military raid on the West Bank city of Nablus, amid rising violence in the occupied territories.
Citing local and medical sources, Palestine’s official Wafa news agency reported that Israeli troops stormed the city early on Thursday, triggering confrontations with Palestinians.
The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said that Khalil Yehya Anis was shot by Israeli forces during the clashes, adding that two others were shot in the limbs and were taken to a hospital in Nablus, one in critical condition.
The occupation forces also raided the Rafidia neighborhood of Nablus, surrounding a four-storey Palestinian-owned house and evicting its residents before demolishing it.
Israeli forces shoot Palestinian, detain 4 others in Nablus raid
Israeli forces storm several neighborhoods in the West Bank governorate of Nablus, shooting a Palestinian youth and detaining four others.
Hours later, the regime’s troops demolished the 150-square-meter home of Usama Tawil, who was arrested on February 13 for allegedly killing an Israeli soldier in the city, displacing his parents and sister.
Israeli forces also fired tear gas canisters at Palestinians who gathered to protest the demolition.
According to PRCS, 170 people were treated at the scene after inhaling tear gas fired by the regime’s forces during the raid.
It also noted that one of its ambulances was hit by a tear gas canister and another was shot at by Israeli troops to prevent it from reaching the area to evacuate the wounded.
Israeli forces demolish several Palestinian-owned homes in West Bank
Israeli forces have demolished several Palestinian-owned homes across the West Bank, and have fired tear gas at Palestinians who protested the demolition of a house in the town of Kafr al-Dik, located west of Salfit.
Over the past months, Israel has ramped up attacks on Palestinian towns and cities throughout the occupied territories. As a result of these attacks, dozens of Palestinians have lost their lives and many others have been arrested.
Most of the raids have targeted the cities of Nablus and Jenin in the occupied West Bank, where the regime’s forces have been trying to stifle a growing Palestinian resistance against the occupation.
One of the goals of Israel’s raids on various locations across the West Bank has been to raze the structures that belong to the Palestinians, whom the regime accuses of killing Israeli settlers.
As a result of these attacks, over 160 Palestinians, including 28 children, have lost their lives and many others have been arrested in 2023.
www.presstv.ir
www.presstv.co.uk
Allah has cursed Jews as the worst enemies of believers. May their end be soon by arrival of Hazrat Mahdi
Israeli forces kill Palestinian youth, injure two others in raid on Nablus cityThursday, 15 June 2023 5:43 AM [ Last Update: Thursday, 15 June 2023 6:26 AM ]
Khalil Yehya Anis, Palestinian killed during Israeli military raid on the West Bank city of Nablus on June 15, 2023. (Photo by Wafa news agency)
Israeli forces have killed a Palestinian youth and injured two others during a military raid on the West Bank city of Nablus, amid rising violence in the occupied territories.
Citing local and medical sources, Palestine’s official Wafa news agency reported that Israeli troops stormed the city early on Thursday, triggering confrontations with Palestinians.
The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said that Khalil Yehya Anis was shot by Israeli forces during the clashes, adding that two others were shot in the limbs and were taken to a hospital in Nablus, one in critical condition.
The occupation forces also raided the Rafidia neighborhood of Nablus, surrounding a four-storey Palestinian-owned house and evicting its residents before demolishing it.
Israeli forces shoot Palestinian, detain 4 others in Nablus raid
Israeli forces storm several neighborhoods in the West Bank governorate of Nablus, shooting a Palestinian youth and detaining four others.
Hours later, the regime’s troops demolished the 150-square-meter home of Usama Tawil, who was arrested on February 13 for allegedly killing an Israeli soldier in the city, displacing his parents and sister.
Israeli forces also fired tear gas canisters at Palestinians who gathered to protest the demolition.
According to PRCS, 170 people were treated at the scene after inhaling tear gas fired by the regime’s forces during the raid.
It also noted that one of its ambulances was hit by a tear gas canister and another was shot at by Israeli troops to prevent it from reaching the area to evacuate the wounded.
Israeli forces demolish several Palestinian-owned homes in West Bank
Israeli forces have demolished several Palestinian-owned homes across the West Bank, and have fired tear gas at Palestinians who protested the demolition of a house in the town of Kafr al-Dik, located west of Salfit.
Over the past months, Israel has ramped up attacks on Palestinian towns and cities throughout the occupied territories. As a result of these attacks, dozens of Palestinians have lost their lives and many others have been arrested.
Most of the raids have targeted the cities of Nablus and Jenin in the occupied West Bank, where the regime’s forces have been trying to stifle a growing Palestinian resistance against the occupation.
One of the goals of Israel’s raids on various locations across the West Bank has been to raze the structures that belong to the Palestinians, whom the regime accuses of killing Israeli settlers.
As a result of these attacks, over 160 Palestinians, including 28 children, have lost their lives and many others have been arrested in 2023.
www.presstv.ir
www.presstv.co.uk
Allah has cursed Jews as the worst enemies of believers. May their end be soon by arrival of Hazrat Mahdi