Israeli forces beat mourners carrying murdered Journalist Shireen Abu Akleh’s dead body.

R

Raja420

Apr 24, 2022
Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta'ala said:

لَتَجِدَنَّ أَشَدَّ النَّاسِ عَدٰوَةً لِّلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا الْيَهُودَ وَالَّذِينَ أَشْرَكُوا  ۖ وَلَتَجِدَنَّ أَقْرَبَهُمْ مَّوَدَّةً لِّلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا الَّذِينَ قَالُوٓا إِنَّا نَصٰرٰى  ۚ ذٰلِكَ بِأَنَّ مِنْهُمْ قِسِّيسِينَ وَرُهْبَانًا وَأَنَّهُمْ لَا يَسْتَكْبِرُونَ
"You will surely find the most intense of the people in animosity toward the believers [to be] the Jews and those who associate others with Allah; and you will find the nearest of them in affection to the believers those who say, "We are Christians." That is because among them are priests and monks and because they are not arrogant."
(QS. Al-Maaida 5: Verse 82)

* Via Qur'an English https://quran-en.com

What Allah says is the truth. Jews and pagans hate the believers. What is the use of our nukes if we can't use them? Nuke India and Israel and send them straight to hell.
 

