Shows how useless Russian missile systems are. S400 the most prized missile system of Russia was unable to shoot down a single IF plane. It would be interesting to know why they are failing. It could be the distance of the IF planes but the S400 is a long distance interceptor. The stealth mode is not immune to detection by lower frequency RF which the S400 incorporates. So it is most likely the electronic countermeasures on the planes or supporting planes thats helping them evade the air defenses. But is also shameful for Lebanon to have its air space violated by the Israelis. As Israel shares its technology with the Indians we need to urgently find a counter measure ASAP.

