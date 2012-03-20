What's new

Israeli Deep Pockets propaganda against Pakistan - Misleading Jews in general

Fear not!!!

They have been against the Muslims since the Nebuvet of Resulullah (PBUH)....

By the by, the Indian general who negotiated the surrender of the East Pak garrison was a Jewish folk named Rafael Jacob....

No “surprise” here....
 
Nothing for us to fear, Pakistanis are not against Jewish people but are against Israel for its oppression against the Palestinian people. We respect Jewish people and people from all other religions, we want to live peacefully. Pakistanis should also encourage the rich powerful Arab nations to take the lead role regarding Palestine. What is the point of making noises when the rich powerful Arab nations are sharing the table with the Israeli state. Dont be naive.
 
Chakar The Great said:
While Pakistan's stance is clear and objective on Israel-Palestine issue, one should not cross red line. Pakistan has enough on its plate already, no need to get emotional and open new fronts.



Pakistan should continue supporting Palestine diplomatically at least if we can’t militarily and continue exposing terrorist pissrael.
When you fight for Haq, Allah SWT will send his help.
 
We idiot forget to do one thing teach these western nation that who killed ur jesus christ


In era of salah ud din christians use to hate jews the most

Than jews turned christian against muslims through pope so we need to do a major job right
 
Pakistan did well in this recent conflict. Its time to back down and quietly work in the background. At the same time, our journalists need to educate themselves to use the term Zionist instead of Jews.

Zionists are Jews but not all Jews are Zionist. In the West where I live, I have seen huge rallies led by Jews against Israel and for the rights of Palestinians. I have never seen Muslims rallying except when Gaza is attacked. I have seen Jewish lobbyist standing outside Jewish businesses giving out pamphlets to educate people that the concerned business support IDF and they should not buy from it. I have seen Jewsish groups standing outside mosques guarding against vandalism or hate speech when Muslims have been attacked.
I m talking about Jews here.

So please educate yourself before coming out using wrong terms. Remember, this is a global stage and and you need to use language carefully.
 
Chakar The Great said:
While Pakistan's stance is clear and objective on Israel-Palestine issue, one should not cross red line. Pakistan has enough on its plate already, no need to get emotional and open new fronts.



Leave it to Pakistanis to make the most deranged and lunatic statements, even when arguing against something totally legitimate. Their foreign minister was recently on CNN and make pretty shocking antiSemitic comments and the whole Pakistani nation came to his defense.

There’s an absolute lack of self-awareness and absence of emotional intelligence among Pakistanis.
 
airmarshal said:
Pakistan did well in this recent conflict. Its time to back down and quietly work in the background. At the same time, our journalists need to educate themselves to use the term Zionist instead of Jews.

Zionists are Jews but not all Jews are Zionist. In the West where I live, I have seen huge rallies led by Jews against Israel and for the rights of Palestinians. I have never seen Muslims rallying except when Gaza is attacked. I have seen Jewish lobbyist standing outside Jewish businesses giving out pamphlets to educate people that the concerned business support IDF and they should not buy from it. I have seen Jewsish groups standing outside mosques guarding against vandalism or hate speech when Muslims have been attacked.
I m talking about Jews here.

So please educate yourself before coming out using wrong terms. Remember, this is a global stage and and you need to use language carefully.
Nailed it.
Indeed, the militaristic Zionism is not the same as Judaism. Islam and Judaism, despite some issues here and there, have co-existed from since the origin of Islam and most Jews, who know their history, would acknowledge that. It is the CHRISTIANS who have persecuted Jews without mercy for thousands of years and that prejudice still persists. Hitler was just the latest and even then he was not alone: Violent Anti-semitism was common in Europe around his time. Currently, the so-called Evangelical Christians seeking the Rapture don't have nice idea about what would happen to the Jews in Israel when the twisted Prophesies are fulfilled.
 
What the Zionists don't like is the fact that criticism of Israel is no longer accepted as anti-semitism by the majority of its western "allies".

For example here in Canada very few regard criticism of Israel and its policies towards the Palestinians or calling for boycotts against them as "anti-Semitic":



Same thing in the US:



I'm pretty confident you'll find the view to be the same across the Western world.

What the Zionist are now increasingly afraid of is the moment people realize that criticism of Judaism or Jews is no longer considered antisemitism either since Islam is a Semitic religion and Palestinians like other Arabs are a Semitic people.

At that moment Israel has no more cards to play.

It's already happening in the US where the majority do not consider Jews to be a race:

What Muslims are fighting against is a totally biased Western media largely run by Zionist Jews or their sympathizers that will always paint us as the villain whether you're in the wrong or right.

For example here is an internal memo from CNN telling its writers that since Gaza is run by Hamas to ensure that they list anything Israel targets, including Hospitals, as being run by the organization which they continually paint as a "terrorist" group:



You're not going to win this by being docile.

The more you normalize this criticism and anger the better.

In fact we should be citing criticism against a colored peoples fighting back against foreign colonialism and them being labelled as "terrorists" as outright examples of racism.

Just look at Nelson Mandela as an example.
 
Chakar The Great said:
While Pakistan's stance is clear and objective on Israel-Palestine issue, one should not cross red line. Pakistan has enough on its plate already, no need to get emotional and open new fronts.



View attachment 750400
Click to expand...
Look deep, all these references not to malign Pakistan. But the message for people somewhere inside Europe. Pakistani you tubers used as wheel to push left-wingers nationalist agenda in Europe.
 
All I have to see regarding this topic is this...
"Whosoever of you sees an evil action, let him change it with his hand; and if he is not able to do so, then with his tongue; and if he is not able to do so, then with his heart—and that is the weakest of faith."
The Prophet's Hadith
 
