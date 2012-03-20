Israeli Deep Pockets propaganda against Pakistan - Misleading Jews in general

What the Zionists don't like is the fact that criticism of Israel is no longer accepted as anti-semitism by the majority of its western "allies".For example here in Canada very few regard criticism of Israel and its policies towards the Palestinians or calling for boycotts against them as "anti-Semitic":Same thing in the US:I'm pretty confident you'll find the view to be the same across the Western world.What the Zionist are now increasingly afraid of is the moment people realize that criticism of Judaism or Jews is no longer considered antisemitism either since Islam is a Semitic religion and Palestinians like other Arabs are a Semitic people.At that moment Israel has no more cards to play.It's already happening in the US where the majority do not consider Jews to be a race:What Muslims are fighting against is a totally biased Western media largely run by Zionist Jews or their sympathizers that will always paint us as the villain whether you're in the wrong or right.For example here is an internal memo from CNN telling its writers that since Gaza is run by Hamas to ensure that they list anything Israel targets, including Hospitals, as being run by the organization which they continually paint as a "terrorist" group:You're not going to win this by being docile.The more you normalize this criticism and anger the better.In fact we should be citing criticism against a colored peoples fighting back against foreign colonialism and them being labelled as "terrorists" as outright examples of racism.Just look at Nelson Mandela as an example.