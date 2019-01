Zionists control the US. Jews in the media are behind all the China-bashing. If the Jews refuse to go along with a hostile policy against China, all of it dries up instantly.



The sooner Beijing figures out how Jews control the Anglo-Saxon countries and adjusts our strategy to suit reality, the better off it will be.



Yes, we need to arm Iran, Syria, Lebanon, Iraq. The Zionists need to feel the knife on their necks. Hezbollah with backpack nukes could level Tel Aviv with one strike.

Click to expand...