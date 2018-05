Israeli Company Frutarom Sold for Whopping $7b to U.S. Flavor and Fragrance Company

Keep updated: Sign up to our newsletter











For IFF, the acquisition is expected to be neutral to adjusted profit per share in the first full year, but following that, the company expects it to boost profit. IFF intends to cover the cash portion of the deal using existing cash, new debt and $2.2 billion in new equity.



The flavorings market is controlled by big companies. Ori Yehudai, CEO, told Haaretz that he believes the industry will continue to consolidate.

https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/israeli-company-frutarom-sold-for-whopping-7b-1.6061895