Israeli company Electreon partners with EnBW to build Germany’s first Wireless Electric Road System

​ Oren Ezer, CEO of Electreon. Photo Nir Salkman

James Spiro10:0923.08.20Electreon Wireless, together with Germany-based EnBW, have announced plans to build the first wireless electric road system (ERS) in Germany. The project, which was agreed to in March 2020, follows the trend of investing in greener infrastructure.The wireless ERS is expected to power a bus line connecting the EnBW training center in Karlsruhe's Rhine harbor to the local public transport system. Electreon will provide EnBW with a turnkey solution for dynamic and static wireless ERS and an electric bus. EnBW, in turn, will manage all project management, provide the grid connections, and remain responsible for communicating with relevant local authorities.“We are very excited to see EnBW's great commitment and support for advancing innovative technologies that can increase the penetration of electric mobility to Germany and globally,” said Oren Ezer, CEO and Co-founder of Electreon in a statement. “Germany is a global leader in prompting climate-related solutions and we believe that this project will be a great entry point for the Electreon's solution to the German market.”“The construction of the charging track for electric buses is intended to show us what role wireless charging can play in future offers for our customers, as a sustainable infrastructure provider, it is also important for us to test new technologies that will allow us to make even better use of electricity for mobility and reduce emissions,” added Wolfram Münch, EnBW's head of research and development.Related Stories:EnBW is one of Germany’s largest energy companies and electric mobility providers. With 30,000 charging points in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, it currently helps drivers access a large network to charge electric vehicles. Work on the road is expected to start in August 2020 and be ready for use as early as 2021.Electreon develops and implements ERS and has a variety of platforms including electric buses and battery-electric long haul trucks. Its projects are currently being tested in Sweden and Tel Aviv, Israel. Founded in 2013 by Exer and Hanan Rumbak, it has raised $50 million and is headquartered in Beit Yanai, Israel.