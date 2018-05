Government authorizes nearly 2,000 new settlement homes

The Defense Ministry committee responsible for authorizing settlement construction advances plans Wednesday for nearly 2,000 new homes in the West Bank.Of the 1,957 homes green-lighted by the Civil Administration’s High Planning Subcommittee, 696 of the units gain final approval for construction while 1,262 are advanced through an earlier planning stage known as a “deposit.”....................Messed up title, meant Israel not 'Israeli'PS: For those who don't know, settlements are basically large home complexes that Israel builds in Palestinian occupied territory(In this case the West Bank). It gives these homes to Jewish settlers, whom are basically random Jewish people from various countries around the world. It seeks to alter the demographics in the West Bank in order to annex the territory in the future. It is in a severe class of war basically.