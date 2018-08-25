Israeli army injures 189 Palestinians at Gaza border on Friday

GAZA, August 24, 2018 (WAFA) – At least 189 Palestinians were injured by live bullets or sustained suffocation from teargas inhalation on Friday as Israeli forces attacked the Great March of Return protests at Gaza-Israel border, according to the Ministry of Health. The forces fired live bullets and rubber-coated steel rounds at the protesters who gathered at many encampments along the border, injuring 189 protesters, 50 of them by gunfire. Some of the wounded were moved to hospital and others were treated in the field hospitals. More than 171 Palestinians have been killed and 17,500 others injured since the outbreak of the Gaza border protests on March 30. The protests call for ending the 12-year-long Israeli blockade of Gaza and for the right of return of the refugees. Most of the casualties occurred on May 14 when Israeli forces attacked Palestinian protesters marking the 70th anniversary of Israel’s occupation of historical Palestine and the ensuing ethnic cleansing of half a million Palestinian refugees. http://english.wafa.ps/page.aspx?id=Jj70dqa98889040206aJj70dq