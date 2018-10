Waiting the Day We hear the Israeli Anthem in Karachi or Dhaka... Gonna be a glorious "Rightful" day...



The issue is not if the Anthem should be heard or not... Anthem symbolize the "Existence" of a Nation... So when you take into account the fact that Israel...is Denying the "Existence" of Palestine... There is no "Rightful" move...



Many may jump on the "Sport" Topic... That Sport shouldn't be linked to" Politics"...and they are Right... But every nation isn't "Perfect/Peaceful/Right/Respectful etc..." So when the Israeli Anthem is heard in Countries who in the past Decades spoke "at least in public" about Israel actions in the Region... Then for Israel it isn't about "Sport" Anymore... But about "Winning"...

And you can see such thing in the face of that Woman in this Vid... who started to cry... and therefore portray for the mind around "We did it"...

