Israeli Airforce V Pakistan Airforce 1974

TCM did a interview but this one is more comprehensive

Some highlights

> the first dogfight happened after many months of hot scrambles and entanglements. It gave time to assess both airforces tactics , response time etc

> IAF mirage pilot and his wing man made mistakes. first the Mirage pilot engaged Mig-21 at lower altitudes. In general the mirage is superior at higher altitude and Mig-21 at lower.

> The Israeli wing made an error of not engaging Alvi. Alvi. was engaged at the last leg of his CAP and he should have known Mig-21 has low fuel level and should have engaged him instead of fleeing as Alvi could not have engaged the Mirage as his fuel was on Bingo status.

> This is the part Alvi didn't understand about the engagement. Israeli knew there were PAF as their listening station intercepted radio communication between the PAF pilot. PAF personnel either spoke English or punjabi/urdu. The manoeuvre i.e. bait the Israeli and his wingman were attempted would probably worked against a more novice opponent but not against against highly trained PAF pilots. PAF also operated mirages with war time experience in 1971, and were full aware of its capabilities.


Despite that he has high regards for the IAF.

His analysis of the Israeli airforce

> they only engage if they have the most favourable of circumstances. (not to suggest they were cowards but preservation life was high on the Jewish agenda, probably post holocaust effect)

> highly professional, very dedicated and strong knowledge of thier equipment and tactics.

Syrians

> Very brave and go getters, but there was no one to guide them.
 

