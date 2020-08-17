Israeli Air Force Jets Touch Down In Germany For Historic Air Combat Exercise



The Israeli F-16 fighters will train alongside Luftwaffe Eurofighters and conduct commemoration flypasts over sites in Dachau and Munich.



THOMAS NEWDICK



AUGUST 17, 2020







Beginning today,



Israeli Air Force (IAF) aircraft taking part in the joint exercise began to arrive at Nörvenich Air Base near Cologne in the west of Germany on Aug. 17, 2020. The station is home to the Luftwaffe’s Taktisches Luftwaffengeschwader 31 (



As well as the six “Barak” fighter jets — three each from the Hatzor-based 101 and 105 Squadrons, known as “The First Fighter” and “The Scorpion,” respectively — the IAF has sent two Boeing 707 “Re’em”



An IAF F-16C touches down at Nörvenich, with a “Nachshon-Eitam” in the background.

Twitter account on Aug. 7 this year to release the first few details of the event, before the Luftwaffe also confirmed the upcoming exercise on Aug. 13.











The first IAF aircraft movements related to the maneuvers took place last week, when a number of C-130H/J and KC-130 support aircraft were seen making visits to Nörvenich Air Base, bringing troops, equipment, and supplies from Israel.







As the first IAF jets touched down at Nörvenich, the Luftwaffe’s highest-ranking officer, Lieutenant General Ingo Gerhartz, led a welcome formation of two Eurofighters to greet his Israeli counterpart. “On behalf of the German Air Force it is an honor for me to welcome the Israeli Air Force entering German airspace for the first time in history. My Israeli Friends, Amikam, now our Blue Wings fly side by side!” was heard over the radio, as Gerhartz positioned his jet off the wing of Norkin’s Gulfstream aircraft.



An IAF F-16 touches down with an escorting Eurofighter overhead.

An F-16D "Barak" about to touch down at Nörvenich Air Base.

A MAGDAY patch worn by one of the personnel from 105 Squadron, “The Scorpion.”

An IAF KC-130H support aircraft arrives at Nörvenich.

An IAF C-130J-30 transport on the apron at Nörvenich.