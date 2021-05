Bill Longley said:

Whole Israeli Nation is fighting against Palestinians

From Deal of The Century to Abraham Accord

Was Israel preparing for present crisis?

What Can Muslims Practically do to help?

Why Israel is attacking Gaza?Whole Israeli Nation is fighting against PalestiniansFrom Deal of The Century to Abraham AccordWas Israel preparing for present crisis?What Can Muslims Practically do to help? Click to expand...

The is no ummah.Arabs were calling their uncle...ammuNext thing one Arab tripped and screamed ummah.Now arabs no longer trip as they are so fat they just roll. So ummah no more looooolYaar no one does nothing. Sad