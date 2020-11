Israeli AF Receives First-of-its-kind F-35I Jet to Test Indigenous Weapons, Electronics

F-35I experimental aircraft. Image courtesy- Israeli Air ForceThe Israeli Air Force (IAF) received its first test F-35I aircraft, custom-built for Israel, which gives the IAF an opportunity to install its own electronic warfare, communications and weapons systems.The test aircraft, designated as F-35I, arrived at the IAF Flight Testing Center (FTC) at Tel-Nof AFB on Wednesday, an article on the IAF website said.The IAF has preferred use of Israeli operating systems and munitions on its various flight platforms. In the majority of the acquisitions from the United States, the IAF is given the opportunity to install its own electronic warfare, communications and weapons systems - for the F-35I, the situation is more complicated: "", Lt. Col. Y, Commander of the FTC Squadron said.” the commander added.," he added. "."Israeli-made munitions mounted on F-16 jet. Image courtesy- RafaelTeams from F-35 manufacturer, Lockheed Martin will arrive at the squadron to deliver system instructions to its personnel. "The IAF knows how to operate the F-35, but does not yet know how to operate an experimental model. We need to receive the relevant knowledge in order to operate the aircraft and fly it prior to the testing process," Lt. Col. Y said.Lt. Col. Y commented.", he added.Missiles and munitions made by Israeli firm, Rafael are widely used in Israeli F-16s and F-15 jets. These include air-to-air misssiles such as Python-5, I-Derby and air-to-surface missiles such as Spice 1000. It is possible that some of these could be adapted to the F-35.