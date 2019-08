Israel will soon have to choose between China and the US

Israel is increasingly being asked to choose one over the other.

The two biggest warnings came in January, when Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that unless Israel reduces cooperation with China, the U.S. might reduce “intelligence sharing and co-location of security facilities.”

Earlier in the year, U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton encouraged Israeli officials to take a tougher stance against Chinese electronics manufacturers ZTE and Huawei.

Major infrastructure projects at risk