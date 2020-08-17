/ Register

Israel will import from UAE free zones, Netanyahu says

Discussion in 'Middle East & Africa' started by Jyotish, Aug 17, 2020 at 11:48 PM.

  1. Aug 17, 2020 at 11:48 PM #1
    Israel will import from UAE free zones, Netanyahu says

    Hadeel Al Sayegh, Jon Boyle

    AUGUST 17, 2020

    DUBAI (Reuters) - Israel will import from free zones in the United Arab Emirates, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an interview with Sky News Arabia on Monday.

    “We know that we will get good prices,” he said.

    Israel and the UAE announced on Thursday they would normalise relations under a U.S.-sponsored deal.

    The UAE’s free zones are areas in which foreign companies can operate under light regulation, and where foreign investors are allowed to take 100 percent ownership in companies.

    https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-...m-uae-free-zones-netanyahu-says-idUSKCN25D1V2
     
  2. Aug 17, 2020 at 11:49 PM #2
    Are these the same free zones through which India and Pakistan informally trade?
     
  3. Aug 17, 2020 at 11:50 PM #3
  4. Aug 17, 2020 at 11:52 PM #4
    Ah yes. :D
     
