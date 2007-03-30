What's new

Israel will be able to identify, locate and continually track UAE F-35s

A

ashley.1965

Aug 18, 2012
Short Summary: Psst, Wanna buy some F-35s? You will have to "normalize" relations with Israel and then be sold unmodifiable equipment that Israel can then identify, locate and continually track. Sounds like a good deal, no?

Friendly Reminder to our Arab brothers:
1604408379501.png

And the news in full:
House Democrats Introduce Bill to Slow UAE F-35 Deal

House Democrats introduced a bill on Friday to restrict arms sales to countries in the Middle East. The legislation comes after the Trump administration informally notified Congress of its intent to sell the UAE 50 F-35 fighter jets, worth approximately $10.4 billion.
Rep. Eliot Engel (D-NY), chair of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, introduced the legislation along with 10 other lawmakers. “It’s up to Congress to consider the ramifications of allowing new partners to purchase the F-35 and other advanced systems,” Engel said in a statement announcing the bill.
The bill is the latest in a round of legislation introduced in Congress to protect Israel’s military superiority over its neighbors, known as the Qualitative Military Edge (QME). A similar bill was introduced in the Senate last week.

“We need to know that such weapons will be used properly and in a way aligned with our security interests, which include protecting Israel’s qualitative military edge and ensuring adversaries can’t get their hands on American technology,” Engel said.

Engel’s bill outlines conditions necessary to sell F-35s and other advanced equipment to countries in the Middle East that are not Israel. One condition is that the recipient country has to have signed an agreement to normalize relations with Israel like the UAE did in September.

The bill would also require the weapons to be modified to ensure Israel “is able to identify, locate, and continually track the weapons and that the recipient country will not alter such modifications.” Other requirements include ensuring the weapons are not stolen or do not end up in the hands of non-state actors in the region.
Despite the concerns in Congress, the Israelis signed off on the arms sale to the UAE after securing a guarantee from Secretary of Defense Mark Esper last week that the US will provide Israel with new weapons in exchange. Discussing the potential F-35 sale with reporters on Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he received strong assurances about “the American commitment to preserve Israel’s military qualitative edge.”

Congress is already mandated by US law to uphold Israel’s QME. Since rumors of the F-35 sale to Abu Dhabi began to surface, US lawmakers have introduced a few bills concerning Israel’s QME. Earlier in October, a group of bipartisan lawmakers introduced a bill that would essentially give the State of Israel veto powers over US arms sales to the Middle East.
 
Microsoft

Microsoft

Mar 19, 2019
This is some Indian level nonsense. I can still hear screams of 'Nooo you can't use F-16 to ruin our bung hole' coming from the direction of India. Same thing here.
 
Vortex

Vortex

Apr 17, 2008
Microsoft said:
This is some Indian level nonsense. I can still hear screams of 'Nooo you can't use F-16 to ruin our bung hole' coming from the direction of India. Same thing here.
herr it’s about USA and Israel not USA and Pakistan and India.


if the USA sell F35 to arabs, be sure they won’t be able to fight Israelis. Remember Turkish F16 being not able to lock on israeli jets because radar restricted.
Here the main advantage of F35 is its stealthiness so.... indians publishing or not it is very plausible.

of course I could be wrong.
 
CrazyZ

CrazyZ

Mar 3, 2019
Su-57 or J-31 are better options to avoid this political drama. UAE will get the planes but this drama to block this or stop that will continue.
 
A

ashley.1965

Aug 18, 2012
The SC said:
Did the bill pass? No..and it won't!

So this thread is premature..
Agreed that it is premature. And the same can be said about the assertion that the bill won't pass in some form or another. Guess we'll just have to wait and see.

Microsoft said:
This is some Indian level nonsense. I can still hear screams of 'Nooo you can't use F-16 to ruin our bung hole' coming from the direction of India. Same thing here.
Except that in this case, this is being reported by a US-based website, and quotes the senator (see the link here) who is sponsoring the bill directly.
 
The SC

The SC

Feb 13, 2012
ashley.1965 said:
Agreed that it is premature. And the same can be said about the assertion that the bill won't pass in some form or another. Guess we'll just have to wait and see.



Except that in this case, this is being reported by a US-based website, and quotes the senator (see the link here) who is sponsoring the bill directly.
There are so many bills sitting there for years to be approved..you can be sure this will be one of them too..
ARCH٤R said:
I doubt? Although the US would monitor its use and the weapon stock, something Egypt avoided before leading to airstrikes in Yemen and Libya without the US being legally able to veto any.
It has a data system for "maintenance" linked directly to a US server in a US base..But italy, Germany and Usrael did not like that..so far only Usrael could have its own backdoor to switch between the two options.. while Germany and Italy were developing their own.. I guess it is going to be the same thing with the UAE..
Vortex said:
herr it’s about USA and Israel not USA and Pakistan and India.


if the USA sell F35 to arabs, be sure they won’t be able to fight Israelis. Remember Turkish F16 being not able to lock on israeli jets because radar restricted.
Here the main advantage of F35 is its stealthiness so.... indians publishing or not it is very plausible.

of course I could be wrong.
There are no such thoughts in the US when they sell weapons..They sell the standard system..and they always tell you what you can have or not have.. that is why they are trusted by their allies, the Arabs included..So based on this.. All Arab weapons bought from the US are full standard.. otherwise..they would have bought Chinese or Russian systems..And that is why you see the Usraelis adding and modifying some standard components..that is all they can do with authorization from the US.. So no one else gets lesser versions than the standard US ones..
 
Dexon

Dexon

Jul 8, 2017
track them?! LOL they can't even open the cockpit door without US-israel permission...
 
Cherub786

Cherub786

Jul 28, 2020
What is the OP trying to say? That UAE should have a built up military force with no strings attached, no safe guards to control their reckless actions? As if the UAE state is a positive thing for us. Do we really think that if states like them are powerful and strong it benefits us? On the contrary, it's worse for us.
The OP seems to think Israel is the bad guy and we should be rooting for the Arabs. How naive, and how stupid
 
