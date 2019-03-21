What's new

Israel will act to counter Iranian nuclear threat without US - Netanyahu

kuge

Jul 22, 2014
Malaysia
just learnt another major explosion at an iranian petro chemical plant today...the third one in 4 days including a drone factory.

It is alleged financial time quoted IAEA said iran is at the level of a working atomic bomb.

So iran fooled the world.
 
Oct 29, 2016
Pakistan
Aug 9, 2014
Pakistan
In case israel attempts direct air attack on Iran I think any country can launch first surprise attack with fairly good chances of success. But its the aftermath you have to count in and be prepared to face backlash.
 
Oct 29, 2016
Pakistan
Strife said:
In case israel attempts direct air attack on Iran I think any country can launch first surprise attack with fairly good chances of success. But its the aftermath you have to count in and be prepared to face backlash.
Israel will and can only do this with Arab collusion. Will the Arabs risk their value assets being hit like oil fields, tankers bases and malls like dubai mall etc.
 
Feb 17, 2019
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Strife said:
In case israel attempts direct air attack on Iran I think any country can launch first surprise attack with fairly good chances of success. But its the aftermath you have to count in and be prepared to face backlash.
Iran's nuclear sites are mostly deep within the mountains...none critical plants are on the ground level...assuming few Israeli aircraft makes it past through iranian formidable air defences..all they can do is kick some dust in the valley and then try to return back....but if they make it back they will have no place to land..so my dear friend I think we saw what Hamas did to them so this is just talk and more tak to feel good.
 
