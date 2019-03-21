Israel will act to counter Iranian nuclear threat without US - Netanyahu

Strife said: In case israel attempts direct air attack on Iran I think any country can launch first surprise attack with fairly good chances of success. But its the aftermath you have to count in and be prepared to face backlash. Click to expand...

Iran's nuclear sites are mostly deep within the mountains...none critical plants are on the ground level...assuming few Israeli aircraft makes it past through iranian formidable air defences..all they can do is kick some dust in the valley and then try to return back....but if they make it back they will have no place to land..so my dear friend I think we saw what Hamas did to them so this is just talk and more tak to feel good.