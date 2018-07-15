What's new

Israel warplanes strike Gaza following rocket fire

PeaceGen

PeaceGen

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2012
3,200
0
163
Country
Netherlands
Location
Netherlands
Israel warplanes strike Gaza following rocket fire



Author:
AFP
ID:
1603439169912688900
Fri, 2020-10-23 07:44
JERUSALEM: Israeli warplanes struck suspected Hamas military targets in the Gaza Strip before dawn on Friday following rocket fire from the blockaded Palestinian territory.
Fighter jets and other aircraft struck a “weapons manufacturing site and underground infrastructures” operated by Islamist group Hamas, which has controlled the territory since 2007, the Israeli army said.
Hamas reported no casualties from the Israeli strikes on the Nuseirat refugee camp and the southern city of Khan Yunis.
Two rockets had been launched at Israel late Thursday, without causing any casualties or damage.
One was intercepted by Israeli air defenses, while the other hit open ground, the army said.
The last reported rocket attack from Gaza was on Tuesday night.
It came after the army announced it had found a new tunnel that crosses “dozens of meters (yards) into Israel” from Gaza.
The next day the army said the tunnel belonged to Hamas.
Authorities have discovered some 20 tunnels originating in Gaza since 2014, army spokesman Jonathan Conricus said this week.
Israel has fought three wars with Hamas since the Islamists ousted loyalists of Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas from the territory in 2007 and there have been numerous smaller flare-ups.
An informal truce brokered by Egypt and the United Nations, with the financial support of gas-rich Qatar, has been in force since late 2018.
It has been broken several times but has been restored on each occasion.


Local : 2020-10-23(Friday) 10:20:31
Found via nicer.app/news

When are the Palestinians going to learn that violence is not the answer to what ails them?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

H
Israeli airstrike kills 2 Palestinians in Gaza
Replies
1
Views
254
HamWatan
HamWatan
Ceylal
ISRAEL ALWAYS INITIATES VIOLENCE IN OCCUPIED TERRITORIES
Replies
0
Views
218
Ceylal
Ceylal
P
Iran Prepares For War With Israel
Replies
3
Views
1K
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
Hindustani78
Israel’s latest missile interceptor enters service AFP
Replies
0
Views
239
Hindustani78
Hindustani78
Solomon2
Israel: Secret Friends And Public Enemies
Replies
0
Views
672
Solomon2
Solomon2

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top