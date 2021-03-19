What's new

Israel wants to build its own next-generation artillery system

Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
51,788
84
58,554
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Photo courtesy of Elbit Systems

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems is developing a new 155mm/52 caliber fully automatic artillery system for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to replace M109 howitzers from 2023.

The story was first reported by Janes, which cited an Elbit’s source.

According to a report, the new artillery system, called SIGMA, is being developed via an initial $125 million contract announced in March 2019.


The new self-propelled artillery system, also known as “artillery of the future”, is based on an Oshkosh Defense 10×10 platform.
Christopher F Foss from Janes noted that the platforms will be fitted with a fully protected control cab, a nuclear biological chemical (NBC) system, and full air conditioning for a crew of two or three.

Two years earlier, Retired Gen. Udi Adam, the director-general of the Ministry of Defense said that the new deal will be one of the largest and most complex procurement plans in the history of Israel’s ground forces.

According to a high-ranking retired officer with knowledge of this technology, the IDF wants a cannon with a high rate of fire and a 155mm, 52-caliber barrel capable of firing at a range of about 40 kilometers.

The high-ranking retired officer described the “artillery of the future” as a third-generation, fully automated system that incorporates the latest technology in command, control, communications, computers and intelligence.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

Israel wants to build its own next-generation artillery system (defence-blog.com)
 
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 26, 2018
2,844
7
3,034
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Zarvan said:
Photo courtesy of Elbit Systems

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems is developing a new 155mm/52 caliber fully automatic artillery system for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to replace M109 howitzers from 2023.

The story was first reported by Janes, which cited an Elbit’s source.

According to a report, the new artillery system, called SIGMA, is being developed via an initial $125 million contract announced in March 2019.


The new self-propelled artillery system, also known as “artillery of the future”, is based on an Oshkosh Defense 10×10 platform.
Christopher F Foss from Janes noted that the platforms will be fitted with a fully protected control cab, a nuclear biological chemical (NBC) system, and full air conditioning for a crew of two or three.

Two years earlier, Retired Gen. Udi Adam, the director-general of the Ministry of Defense said that the new deal will be one of the largest and most complex procurement plans in the history of Israel’s ground forces.

According to a high-ranking retired officer with knowledge of this technology, the IDF wants a cannon with a high rate of fire and a 155mm, 52-caliber barrel capable of firing at a range of about 40 kilometers.

The high-ranking retired officer described the “artillery of the future” as a third-generation, fully automated system that incorporates the latest technology in command, control, communications, computers and intelligence.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

Israel wants to build its own next-generation artillery system (defence-blog.com)
Click to expand...
Why can't we just move to Railguns?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

Zarvan
Futurist Infantry Combat Vehicle (FICV): Chariot of Steel
Replies
1
Views
526
ARMalik
ARMalik
F-22Raptor
The US Army Is Working To Field A Ground-Launched Strike Version Of The Navy's SM-6 Missile, to field in Pacific
Replies
6
Views
491
Feng Leng
Feng Leng
T-SaGe
The Revolution in Drone Warfare: The Lessons from the Idlib De-Escalation Zone
Replies
0
Views
496
T-SaGe
T-SaGe
xyx007
The Army in Indian Military Strategy: Rethink Doctrine or Risk Irrelevance
Replies
0
Views
738
xyx007
xyx007
xeuss
The Army in Indian Military Strategy: Rethink Doctrine or Risk Irrelevance
Replies
2
Views
1K
Joe Shearer
Joe Shearer

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom