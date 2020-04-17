ISRAEL vs TURKEY Defense Industry Comparison

The defense industry of Israel is one of the world's most advanced technologies of military equipment
what about Turkish defense industry ?
............Turkey's Defense Industry surpasses Israel...........
...........İsrael and Turkey are 2 of 4 Drone Super Powers in the World............
ISRAEL
-- Hermes 900
-- HERON
-- EITAN
TURKEY
-- Bayraktar TB-2
-- ANKA-S
-- AKSUNGUR
-- AKINCI
...İsrael and Turkey have developed their own Advanced Electronic Warfare Systems...
İsraeli ELL 8251 Electronic Warfare Pod
Turkish EHPOD Electronic Warfare Pod
Aselsan KORAL Radar Electronic Warfare System to jam and deceive hostile radars
( only Turkey in the region )
Aselsan SPEWS-II Electronic Warfare Suite
-- Radar Warning Receiver (RWR)
-- Electronic Countermeasures (ECM) Suite
-- Deceptive RF jamming
-- Intelligent control of chaff/ flare dispenser systems
Aselsan ARES-2N Naval Radar Electronic Support Measure System
Aselsan ARES-2SC/NS Radar Electronic Support Measure System for Submarine
.............. İsrael and Turkey have developed Airborne Stand off Jammer................
İsraeli Airforce Gulfstream G550 SEMA
TURKISH AIRFORCE
The HAVA SOJ will be able to detect, identify , deceive and blind enemy communication systems and radar (air defense, early warning, etc )
The HAVA SOJ system which has superior technological features than the KORAL Land Based Remote Electronic Support/Electronic Attack (KARA SOJ) system will combine many electronic warfare capabilities on an aircraft.
There is no other system with this quality known in the world
Turkey has started integrating of ASELSAN Remote Electronic Support/Electronic Attack Systems into Bombardier Global 6000 type Aircrafts
...............İsrael and Turkey have developed their own Targeting Pod..............
İsraeli LITENING Targeting Pod
Turkish ASELPOD Targeting Pod
to be continued
