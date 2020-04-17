What's new

ISRAEL vs TURKEY Defense Industry Comparison

The defense industry of Israel is one of the world's most advanced technologies of military equipment


what about Turkish defense industry ?


............Turkey's Defense Industry surpasses Israel...........





...........İsrael and Turkey are 2 of 4 Drone Super Powers in the World............


ISRAEL

-- Hermes 900
-- HERON
-- EITAN
1621594464034.png

1621594349013.png




TURKEY

-- Bayraktar TB-2
-- ANKA-S
-- AKSUNGUR
-- AKINCI
1621594629819.png

1621594876871.png

1621594945712.png

1621595000640.png







...İsrael and Turkey have developed their own Advanced Electronic Warfare Systems...


İsraeli ELL 8251 Electronic Warfare Pod
1621595181898.png



Turkish EHPOD Electronic Warfare Pod
1621595417146.png



Aselsan KORAL Radar Electronic Warfare System to jam and deceive hostile radars
( only Turkey in the region )
1621595901256.png

1621596080911.png

1621596789454.png

1621598096173.png





Aselsan SPEWS-II Electronic Warfare Suite

-- Radar Warning Receiver (RWR)
-- Electronic Countermeasures (ECM) Suite
-- Deceptive RF jamming
-- Intelligent control of chaff/ flare dispenser systems
1621597543545.png




Aselsan ARES-2N Naval Radar Electronic Support Measure System
1621598302904.png



Aselsan ARES-2SC/NS Radar Electronic Support Measure System for Submarine
1621597974669.png

1621598218820.png






.............. İsrael and Turkey have developed Airborne Stand off Jammer................


İsraeli Airforce Gulfstream G550 SEMA
1621597019712.png



TURKISH AIRFORCE

The HAVA SOJ will be able to detect, identify , deceive and blind enemy communication systems and radar (air defense, early warning, etc )


The HAVA SOJ system which has superior technological features than the KORAL Land Based Remote Electronic Support/Electronic Attack (KARA SOJ) system will combine many electronic warfare capabilities on an aircraft.
There is no other system with this quality known in the world

Turkey has started integrating of ASELSAN Remote Electronic Support/Electronic Attack Systems into Bombardier Global 6000 type Aircrafts
1621597173954.png







...............İsrael and Turkey have developed their own Targeting Pod..............



İsraeli LITENING Targeting Pod
1621595572388.png



Turkish ASELPOD Targeting Pod
1621595634770.png




to be continued
 
....ISRAEL and TURKEY have developed their own BVR Air to Air missiles.....




İsraeli I-DERBY Air to Air Missile

Range : 50 km .... ( DERBY-ER has range of 100+ km )
Seeker : solid-state active radar seeker

programmable electronic counter countermeasures (ECCM) for operation in hostile environments
1621598678104.png


Turkish GOKDOGAN Air to Air Missile

Range : 65 km
Seeker : solid-state active radar seeker

advanced counter-measure capability and datalink update
1621598720726.png


.....ISRAEL and TURKEY have developed their own WVR Air to Air missiles.....



İsraeli PYTHON-5 Air to Air Missile

Range : 20 km
Seeker : IR + electro-optical imaging
Speed : mach 4
1621598786811.png




Turkish BOZDOGAN Air to Air Missile

Range : 25 km
Seeker : IIR
Speed : mach 4
1621598822897.png
 
