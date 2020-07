Israel vs. Egypt: Who Would Win a Total War for the Sinai Today?May-18th-2020This video will assess the outcome of a potent conflict between the Israeli Defence Force and the Egyptian Armed Forces. It will explore the aerial, air defence, ground, naval and ballistic missile capabilities of both countries, and the advantages and disadvantages both are expected to face. Egypt and Israel have fought multiple wars throughout their histories, and the defence planning of both countries today is still largely predicated on waging a possible conflict against the other despite the ongoing cold peace between them.