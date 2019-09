Opinion polls put former armed forces chief Benny Gantz's centrist Blue and White party neck-and-neck with PM Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing Likud, and suggest the far-right Yisrael Beiteinu party could emerge as kingmaker in coalition talks.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced a battle for political survival in a closely fought election on Tuesday that could end his 10-year domination of national politics.



Opinion polls put former armed forces chief Benny Gantz's centrist Blue and White party neck-and-neck with Netanyahu's right-wing Likud, and suggest the far-right Yisrael Beiteinu party could emerge as kingmaker in coalition talks.



"(The election) is very close. I call on all citizens of Israel to come vote," Netanyahu said, his voice hoarse after weeks of campaigning, as he cast his vote in Jerusalem.



Gantz voted shortly afterwards in Rosh Haayin, near Tel Aviv, and wished everyone luck.



Prohibited by law from campaigning on mainstream media, both men took to social networks. Netanyahu live-streamed a Q&A session on Twitter, pleading for his base to mobilise.

Gantz posted a video of himself leaning out a car window in traffic during a random encounter with a supportive commuter.