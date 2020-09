Israel, US vote against COVID-19 resolution overwhelmingly passed by UN

Israeli and US objections arose over a specific amendment provided by Cuba that made reference to international sanctions.

By CODY LEVINE SEPTEMBER 12, 2020 16:23US President Donald Trump addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, US, September 19, 2017.(photo credit: REUTERS)Israel voted with the United States in opposing a United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution aimed toward combating the coronavirus pandemic due to a last-minute Cuban amendment that called on countries to oppose unilateral economic, financial and trade sanctions, which later overwhelmingly passed in a 169-2 vote in favor, the Associated Press reported on Friday.During the vote, Ukraine and Hungary abstained in a rare show of unity in the UN, with the exception of Israel and the United States voting against.While not legally binding, the UNGA resolution is the third largest and most extensive bill to hit the floor. The resolution referred to the ongoing pandemic as "one of the greatest global challenges in the history of the United Nations," in addition to calling for "intensified international cooperation and solidarity to contain, mitigate and overcome the pandemic and its consequences."The resolution also called on all UN member states "to enable all countries to have unhindered timely access to quality, safe, efficacious and affordable diagnosis, therapeutics, medicines and vaccines … as well as equipment for the COVID-19 response."It also highlights "the role of extensive immunization against COVID-19 as a global public good for health in preventing, containing and stopping transmission in order to bring the pandemic to an end, once safe, quality, efficacious, effective, accessible and affordable vaccines are available."The US also opposed two paragraphs from the resolution referring to women's rights "sexual and reproductive health," in connection to female reproductive freedom, and to "promoting global sustainable transport." The US likewise opposed all references to the World Health Organization, following the Trump administration's decision to cut funding to the organization after accusing it of falling to stop the spread of the virus.In a case of US-China tensions, the US accused Beijing of hiding the truth about the coronavirus to the world, which "imperiled all of us and caused needless additional suffering and death," prompting a response from Chinese diplomat Xing Jisheng, who referenced a recently surfaced recording of Trump saying that the coronavirus is highly dangerous.