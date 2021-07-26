Israel, US Unveil Arrow 4, Missile Defense With Eye On Hypersonic Threats
By ARIE EGOZIon February 19, 2021 at 2:51 PM
An Israeli Arrow-3 interceptor is launched from the US test range in Alaska.
TEL AVIV: Israel and the U.S have begun development of the Arrow 4 ballistic missile interceptor to deal largely with new Iranian long-range ballistic missile threats.
A key design feature for the new Arrow will be winglets, helping it to intercept threats inside the atmosphere, in particular hypersonic missiles.
“Israel needs to plan its missiles defense capabilities for many years to come. At this point there is no hypersonic missile threat on Israel, but when you design such an advanced interceptor, this capability should be included as some countries develop such missiles and in the middle east you must expect the unexpected,” an expert who spoke that with BD on condition of anonymity said.
Benny Gantz
Israeli defense minister Benny Gantz, making the announcement on Feb. 18, said the development of Arrow 4 with the U.S will result prepare the two powers for evolving threats in the Middle East, and beyond.
The Arrow Weapon System is a major element of Israel’s multilayered missile defense array. It includes advanced radar systems, developed and produced by IAI subsidiary, Elta. It also includes a BMC system developed by Elbit Systems, and a Launch Array including interceptors produced by MLM (a subsidiary of IAI). Defense industries Rafael and Tomer are also involved in the development and production of the Arrow interceptor.
Arrow 2 has been operational since 2000, providing endo-exoatmospheric defense. Arrow 3, an exoatmospheric missile defense system, was delivered for operational use in 2017. It serves as the upper layer of Israel’s multi-tier missile defense array. Over the past few years, both of the interceptors were improved and demonstrated excellent capabilities during successful tests held in Israel and in Alaska.
Development of Arrow 4 is jointly managed by the Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO), in the Directorate of Defense R&D (MAFAT) of the Israel Ministry of Defense, and the U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA).
According to the Israeli MOD the Arrow-4 will replace the Arrow-2 interceptors over the coming decades.
Jacob Galifat, general manager of Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)’s MLM division, said the new version will be the most advanced of its kind in the world.
