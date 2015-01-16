Israel, US, UAE, India agree to launch joint economic forum

Didn't I tell you this nobody wants to form any military alliance with India but another economical forumI told the Indians when they got excited about another Quad that this won't be anything note worthy all the said countries won't do it for the same reasons it will give them backlash in the other places and locations not worth the try.If the US were to do it example letting India join AUKUS or whatever it will split Asia into half going for China hence they will always attempt to avoid India and keep things cordial and economical partnership otherwise it will weaken them significiantly. India has some strong haters following them everywhere that won't likely go away anytime soon