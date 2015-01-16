What's new

Israel, US, UAE, India agree to launch joint economic forum

Each minister agreed to appoint a professional to form a joint working group on possible cooperation in areas infrastructure, transportation, trains and maritime security.

1634770534564.png

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid meets with Indian Minister of External Affairs Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. October 18, 2021.
(photo credit: AVI HAYUN/FOREIGN MINISTRY)


The foreign ministers of Israel, the United States, the United Arab Emirates and India have agreed to establish a forum for economic cooperation.

In a video conference on Monday evening, they agreed to meet in person at the Dubai Expo 2020 in the coming months.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid hosted his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, in Jerusalem for the quadripartite meeting.

“Synergy is what we are going to create, starting from this meeting,” Lapid said. “Synergy is what will help us work together on infrastructure, digital infrastructure, transportation, ports, trains and maritime security.”

The ministers agreed to appoint a professional to form a joint working group on possible cooperation in these areas.


1634770573270.png

Indian Minister of External Affairs Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar (L) and Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (R). October 18, 2021. (credit: AVI HAYUN/FOREIGN MINISTRY)


“The key to success is how fast we can go from ‘government-to-government’ to ‘business-to-business,’” Lapid said. “How fast can we turn this into a process that will put boots on the ground to change infrastructure around the world.”

The meeting was “fruitful,” Jaishankar said.

“Discussed working together more closely on economic growth and global issues,” he tweeted. “Agreed on expeditious follow-up.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken “reiterated the Biden administration’s support for the Abraham Accords and normalization agreements and discussed future opportunities for collaboration in the region and globally,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

Lapid and Jaishankar met on Monday and said Israel and India would resume negotiations for a free-trade agreement next month, with the aim of signing it in mid-2022.

Jaishankar also met with Energy Minister Karin Elharrar, who signed an agreement for Israel to join the International Solar Alliance, which India and France established in 2015. Joining the alliance would allow Israel to contribute its knowledge and experience on solar power, Elharrar said.

Jaishankar’s visit comes amid a warming of ties between Delhi and Jerusalem since the election of Narendra Modi as prime minister of India in 2014. Modi visited Israel in 2017.

His trip also began during the Blue Flag aerial exercise in Israel, in which the Israeli, Indian, US, German, Italian, French, Greek and UK air forces were taking part.

Israel, US, UAE, India agree to launch joint economic forum

Each minister agreed to appoint a professional to form a joint working group on possible cooperation in areas infrastructure, transportation, trains and maritime security.
Didn't I tell you this nobody wants to form any military alliance with India but another economical forum:lol: I told the Indians when they got excited about another Quad that this won't be anything note worthy all the said countries won't do it for the same reasons it will give them backlash in the other places and locations not worth the try.

If the US were to do it example letting India join AUKUS or whatever it will split Asia into half going for China hence they will always attempt to avoid India and keep things cordial and economical partnership otherwise it will weaken them significiantly. India has some strong haters following them everywhere that won't likely go away anytime soon
 
Battlion25 said:
Didn't I tell you this nobody wants to form any military alliance with India another economical forum:lol: I told the Indians when they got excited about another Quad that this won't be anything note worthy all the said countries won't do it for the same reasons it will give them backlash in the other places and locations not worth the try.

If the US were to do it example letting India join AUKUS or whatever it will split Asia into half going for China hence they will always attempt to avoid India and keep things cordial and economical partnership otherwise it will weaken them significiantly and create unwarranted enemies that is entirely avoidable
Indians like to hide like cowards and filthy gutter rats they are, India will always bow down to the Chinese, because no country trust India. Indians are all talk, liars, scammers, rapist and just disgusting and a morally corrupt race.
 
DavidsSling said:
Indians like to hide like cowards and filthy gutter rats they are, India will always bow down to the Chinese, because no country trust India. Indians are all talk, liars, scammers, rapist and just disgusting and a morally corrupt race.
Spoken like a true monotheist respect my Israelite brother.. These people are the true Gog and Magog and will pollute the world if not kept under tight check that is what Pakistan is here for. God created Pakistan to separate the world from them. Like a wall or barrier
 
Battlion25 said:
Spoken like a true monotheist respect my jewish brother.. These people are the true Gog and Magog and will pollute the world if not kept under tight check that is what Pakistan is here for. God created Pakistan to separate the world from them. Like a wall or barrier
Pakistan is not here for anything, Pakistan is a laughing stock around the world, sorry to burst your bubble
 
DavidsSling said:
Pakistan is not here for anything, Pakistan is a laughing stock around the world, sorry to burst your bubble
I am the gate keeper whether you admit it or not imagine if Pakistan was not there India could have had access to central Asia, Europe, etc etc. But I am here rest assured. Laughing stock my Azz Pakistan is top 10 most strongest nation in the world that is some laughing stock.

Atleast we don't get beat by minions like Hezbollah or Hamas.. Pakistan is here, stronger, faster and on viagra
 
