What's new

Israel urges China to use its ‘influence’ to stop Iran’s nuclear program

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
57,039
-24
98,866
Country
China
Location
China

Israel urges China to use its ‘influence’ to stop Iran’s nuclear program​

Published: 17 April ,2023: 09:45 PM GST

Israel’s top diplomat on Monday urged China to use its “influence” on Iran to prevent it from developing nuclear weapons.

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said he spoke with his Chinese counterpart, Qin Gang, and “called on him to exert his influence on Iran to stop the progress of the nuclear program, which poses a danger to many countries in the Middle East and the world.”

“The State of Israel will act in any way to prevent the terrorist regime in Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons,” Cohen wrote on Twitter.

Israel accuses Iran of attempting to develop nuclear weapons, which Tehran denies.

Israel has repeatedly warned that it would take military action if diplomatic efforts fail to curb Iran’s rapidly advancing nuclear program.

Efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, of which China is a party, have stalled since last year.

The deal offered Iran relief from international sanctions in exchange for strict but temporary curbs on its nuclear program. The agreement unraveled after the US withdrew from it under former President Donald Trump in 2018.

China, which has close relations with Iran, recently brokered a diplomatic breakthrough between Iran and Saudi Arabia, resulting in the restoration of diplomatic relations between the two regional powers after a seven-year hiatus.

english.alarabiya.net

Israel urges China to use its ‘influence’ to stop Iran’s nuclear program

Israel’s top diplomat on Monday urged China to use its “influence” on Iran to prevent it from developing nuclear weapons, stressing that Israel will take
english.alarabiya.net english.alarabiya.net
 
PakFactor

PakFactor

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 30, 2019
8,077
2
14,822
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
beijingwalker said:

Israel urges China to use its ‘influence’ to stop Iran’s nuclear program​

Published: 17 April ,2023: 09:45 PM GST

Israel’s top diplomat on Monday urged China to use its “influence” on Iran to prevent it from developing nuclear weapons.

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said he spoke with his Chinese counterpart, Qin Gang, and “called on him to exert his influence on Iran to stop the progress of the nuclear program, which poses a danger to many countries in the Middle East and the world.”

“The State of Israel will act in any way to prevent the terrorist regime in Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons,” Cohen wrote on Twitter.

Israel accuses Iran of attempting to develop nuclear weapons, which Tehran denies.

Israel has repeatedly warned that it would take military action if diplomatic efforts fail to curb Iran’s rapidly advancing nuclear program.

Efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, of which China is a party, have stalled since last year.

The deal offered Iran relief from international sanctions in exchange for strict but temporary curbs on its nuclear program. The agreement unraveled after the US withdrew from it under former President Donald Trump in 2018.

China, which has close relations with Iran, recently brokered a diplomatic breakthrough between Iran and Saudi Arabia, resulting in the restoration of diplomatic relations between the two regional powers after a seven-year hiatus.

english.alarabiya.net

Israel urges China to use its ‘influence’ to stop Iran’s nuclear program

Israel’s top diplomat on Monday urged China to use its “influence” on Iran to prevent it from developing nuclear weapons, stressing that Israel will take
english.alarabiya.net english.alarabiya.net
Click to expand...

First, Israel is picking a fight with Iran for no practical reason. Had they resolved the Palestinean issue, they wouldn't need to b*tch and moan to anyone last 75 years.

China need not do anything.

On top of that, China is building goodwill with Muslims due to American intervention (direct or indirect ) and the killing's last several decades of Muslims. They already have India and the West to deal with, and the last thing you need is another billion people to turn against you on the pretext they are helping Israel. So why piss off one billion people for six million or some rats in a valley.
 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
8,841
23
9,635
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
They would be better off asking the US to rejoin the Iran nuclear deal. Considering the risk (see what North Korea could do in less than a decade; a Solid Fuel ICBM and 250 kt warheads), it’s the only way to stop the Iranian program.
 
H

HGV

FULL MEMBER
Feb 20, 2023
425
0
529
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
China previously sided with the USA and voted in favour of UNSC Resolutions against Iran but those days are a distant memory and a lot has changed since then.

That said, nobody can stop the progress of Iran's nuclear program.
 
PakFactor

PakFactor

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 30, 2019
8,077
2
14,822
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
FuturePAF said:
They would be better off asking the US to rejoin the Iran nuclear deal. Considering the risk (see what North Korea could do in less than a decade; a Solid Fuel ICBM and 250 kt warheads), it’s the only way to stop the Iranian program.
Click to expand...

Iran is best not going back into any deal, as the U.S. practically showed when its will changes, the piece of paper isn't worth what it's written on. Also, every nation has a right to develop and arm itself with weapons they deem fit for survival. And right now, Iran needs them more than anyone. Those who gave up such weapons are dysfunctional societies and wrecked beyond repair.
 
E

etylo

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 9, 2021
3,194
-21
2,540
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
So, now, everyone, the Europeans, Israelis and Ukrainians for example are asking China to use its influence on third parties to solve their problems for them, why should China ? After all, these countries are not friendly to China. China is not their servent.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Improved Saudi-Iran relationship has Israel nervous — about Iran, and about China
Replies
1
Views
226
FuturePAF
FuturePAF
beijingwalker
French FM holds rare meeting with Iranian counterpart in China’s Beijing
Replies
2
Views
145
fitpOsitive
fitpOsitive
beijingwalker
US Says It Will Press China to Stop Buying Iranian Oil
Replies
7
Views
558
etylo
E
AA_
  • Article
China’s Iran-Saudi deal bigger than it looks
Replies
0
Views
437
AA_
AA_
C
Saudi Arabia plans to use domestic uranium for entire nuclear fuel cycle: Minister
Replies
2
Views
491
Corruptistan
C

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom