Israel urges China to use its 'influence' to stop Iran's nuclear program



Israel’s top diplomat on Monday urged China to use its “influence” on Iran to prevent it from developing nuclear weapons.



Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said he spoke with his Chinese counterpart, Qin Gang, and “called on him to exert his influence on Iran to stop the progress of the nuclear program, which poses a danger to many countries in the Middle East and the world.”



“The State of Israel will act in any way to prevent the terrorist regime in Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons,” Cohen wrote on Twitter.



Israel accuses Iran of attempting to develop nuclear weapons, which Tehran denies.



Israel has repeatedly warned that it would take military action if diplomatic efforts fail to curb Iran’s rapidly advancing nuclear program.



Efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, of which China is a party, have stalled since last year.



The deal offered Iran relief from international sanctions in exchange for strict but temporary curbs on its nuclear program. The agreement unraveled after the US withdrew from it under former President Donald Trump in 2018.



China, which has close relations with Iran, recently brokered a diplomatic breakthrough between Iran and Saudi Arabia,



First, Israel is picking a fight with Iran for no practical reason. Had they resolved the Palestinean issue, they wouldn't need to b*tch and moan to anyone last 75 years.China need not do anything.On top of that, China is building goodwill with Muslims due to American intervention (direct or indirect ) and the killing's last several decades of Muslims. They already have India and the West to deal with, and the last thing you need is another billion people to turn against you on the pretext they are helping Israel. So why piss off one billion people for six million or some rats in a valley.