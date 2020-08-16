/ Register

  • Sunday, August 16, 2020

Israel, UAE to boost vaccine collaboration as part of historic deal

Discussion in 'Middle East & Africa' started by dani191, Aug 16, 2020 at 2:43 PM.

  Aug 16, 2020 at 2:43 PM
    dani191

    dani191 SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,075
    Joined:
    Jul 10, 2017
    Ratings:
    +0 / 1,040 / -1
    Country:
    Israel
    Location:
    Israel
    Israel, UAE to boost vaccine collaboration as part of historic deal
    The agreement opens the door for both countries to share their expertise and abilities in the fight against COVID-19, just a week after an Israeli research institute announces a major breakthrough
    The Media Line|
    Published: 08.14.20 , 18:39
    As part of Thursday’s announcement of the historic peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates brokered by the Trump Administration, the two nations will increase collaboration on a coronavirus vaccine, the Reuters news agency has reported.
    The joint statement emerging from the agreement, to be known as the Abraham Accords, states that “the United Arab Emirates and Israel will immediately expand and accelerate cooperation regarding the treatment of, and the development of a vaccine for, the coronavirus. Working together, these efforts will help save Muslim, Jewish and Christian lives throughout the region.”

    Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks on the phone with UAE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and U.S. President Donald Trump on the phone
    (Photo: GPO)
    Both countries are involved in the development of a vaccine. Israel last week announced that researchers from the government-run Israel Institute for Biological Research in Ness Ziona expected to begin human trials on their version in October.
    On July 16, Phase III trials for an inactivated virus vaccine developed by the China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) began in Abu Dhabi. The UAE authorized the participation of up to 15,000 volunteers in the trials, which last week expanded outside Abu Dhabi with the opening of a testing facility in the emirate of Sharjah.
    The Waffa news agency on Tuesday reported that the Palestinian Authority is expected to become one of the first places to receive Russia’s new coronavirus vaccine. PA President Mahmoud Abbas reportedly thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for the opportunity.

    [​IMG]
    A COVID-19 vaccine developed by Russia
    (Photo: EPA)
    Putin announced on Tuesday that the country was the first to grant regulatory approval to a COVID-19 vaccine, named “Sputnik V.” There is international concern over the safety of the vaccine, which has not completed Phase III clinical trials involving thousands of participants.
    https://www.ynetnews.com/magazine/article/rJm73Q4zP
     
  Aug 16, 2020 at 2:53 PM
    batmannow

    batmannow ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    18,370
    Joined:
    Jan 28, 2008
    Ratings:
    +2 / 7,684 / -17
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Thailand
    Fake reason, as Israel stands no where in research of medicines in top rank countries?
     
  Aug 16, 2020 at 3:29 PM
    mudas777

    mudas777 FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    751
    Joined:
    Oct 24, 2016
    Ratings:
    +0 / 1,494 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    Typical Jewish sweet words as they are world saviours on Covid 19 research. Other news is making rounds that UAE can by more advance weapons now since they have not been milked enough by US be selling weapons. These things have only exposed traitors amongst us and its better to know who is back stabber in times of peace instead of the times when you are in hot waters and its blessing to be honest. Let others vipers exposed themselves too and enjoy the sunshine and top up there tans.
     
  Aug 16, 2020 at 3:43 PM
    manga

    manga FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,000
    Joined:
    Jul 6, 2018
    Ratings:
    +0 / 980 / -10
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    So UAE already started enjoying fruits of this historic new friendship beginning with israel.
    Best luck to both countries.
     
  Aug 16, 2020 at 3:44 PM
    Yaseen1

    Yaseen1 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    9,316
    Joined:
    Apr 1, 2014
    Ratings:
    +3 / 8,439 / -8
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    uae has agreed to accept dajjal as their masseiah,true people should not go to uae for work as they will likely to come in trap of these dajallic forces
     
