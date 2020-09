"Empty vessels make the loudest noise".



It seems UAE is trying very hard to be seen as significant. The problem for them is their artificial state can have a very short expiry date (as such states normally do anyway) if they continue on this road. A single missile landing on Dubai is all it will take for their entire sandy emirate to crumble. And no, that is not an exaggeration, a simple understanding of the nature and structure of their emirate would show that.