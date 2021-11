Israel, UAE, Bahrain, US launch drill in Red Sea in apparent message to Iran

Naval exercise represents first public military cooperation between Jerusalem and Manama; comes amid growing tensions with Tehran

By JUDAH ARI GROSS Today, 2:41 pmIllustrative. A US Navy Martin UAV drone flies over the Gulf waters as the Royal Bahrain Naval Force (RBNF) Abdulrahman Al Fadhel takes part in a joint naval exercise between the US 5th Fleet Command and Bahraini forces, October 26, 2021. (Mazen Mahdi/AFP)“Maritime collaboration helps safeguard freedom of navigation and the free flow of trade, which are essential to regional security and stability,” Cooper said.Recent months have seen a significant increase in apparent shows of force by the US, Israel and countries in the Persian Gulf on one side and Iran on the other.Earlier this week, Tehran launched a major naval exercise in the Gulf of Oman, which Iran’s deputy army chief said was meant to “[warn] the enemies that any act of aggression against Iran will draw a crushing response from the army.”Last month, the US flew B-1 heavy bombers through the region, and Israel hosted a massive multinational aerial exercise, Blue Flag.Tensions have been particularly high with Iran in recent months as the Islamic Republic has stalled indirect talks with the United States in Vienna regarding a mutual return to the 2015 nuclear deal.Israeli and American officials have increasingly threatened military action against Iran’s nuclear program should those negotiations, now scheduled to resume at the end of November, fail.