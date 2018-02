Sunni Mufti praises Iran position in region, world



Baghdad, Feb 10, IRNA - Sunni Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdul Mahdi al-Sumaidaie appreciated Iran's status in the region and the world.



Hezbollah: Hitting Israeli fighter beginning of new strategic era



Lebanese Hezbollah in a statement referred to shooting down the Zionist regime's fighter jet by the Syrian air defense as beginning of a new strategic era.

Iran is the biggest supporter of Palestine and Palestinians, al-Sumaidaie said.Iran has great position in Islamic and Arab World, he added.Despite wars and difficulties, developments have been achieved in domestic and foreign levels which are the result of the Islamic Revolution, he noted.In spite of sanctions imposed by foreigners and arrogant powers attempts to interfere in Iran internal affairs, the country has taken major strides in development path, al-Sumaidaie said.Iran’s support of Palestine and freedom movements has developed to Resistance in Iran and Syria, he said.Hezbollah slammed Zionists’ continuous aggressions on Syria and targeting installations, military and residential areas.In its statement released on Saturday, Hezbollah appreciated Syrian Army's awareness to shoot down Israeli jet.Hezbollah also condemned enemies' supports for terrorism and takfiri groups.Lebanese Hezbollah referred to the current developments as end of previous equations, stressing on the fact that Hezbollah is standing by the Syrians in defending their territory and legitimate sovereignty and rights.Syrian air defense forces shot down one Zionist regime's F16 fighter on Saturday.According to Syrian media, the fighter plane was shot down in Golan Heights.The pilot and co-pilot have been seriously injured.Meanwile, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman dismissed the Zionist regime's allegations towards Iran as regard interfering in shooting down of Israel's fighter jet in Golan Heights.As an independent country, the Syrian army and government has the right to defend its territorial integrity and to stand against any foreign aggression, he said reacting to Zionist officials’ claims over their repeated aggressions on Syria and shooting one of their fighters by Syrian air defense, Bahran Qasemi said on Saturday.