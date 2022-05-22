What's new

Israel to Hold Military Exercise Simulating Large-Scale Attack on Iran

PDF

PDF

STAFF
May 1, 2015
3,147
16
4,782
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Israel jet


Israel to Hold Military Exercise Simulating Large-Scale Attack on Iran​



The Israeli Air Force plans to conduct a military exercise later this month simulating a large-scale strike on Iran, according to The Times of Israel.
The drill, dubbed Chariots of Fire, comes amid uncertainty about Iran’s return to the 2015 nuclear deal, which involves the US, China, Russia, France, Germany, and the UK.
According to the report, the simulation would focus on Iranian nuclear targets and take place over the Mediterranean Sea beginning on May 29.
Nearly all Israel Defense Force (IDF) units are expected to participate.
Apart from simulated strikes, Israel will focus on responding to potential retaliation by Iran and its allies.

Careful Planning​

Last year, IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi said that the military had been instructed to create fresh attack plans against Iran and its nuclear assets.
He further revealed that the Israeli armed forces had “greatly accelerated” preparations against Iran’s nuclear program.
Despite earlier claiming to have formulated a plan against Tehran’s nuclear facilities, several defense analysts said that aspects of the strike plan could take a year to become fully actionable.
One example is finding effective ways to strike Iranian facilities buried deep underground, as this requires specialized munitions and carefully-crafted tactics.
Additionally, the Israeli Air Force must find ways to neutralize increasingly sophisticated Iranian air defenses to carry out a successful offensive.

Purported US Involvement​

In a separate report, The Times of Israel said that the US would participate in the large-scale exercise.
Citing Israeli TV channel Channel 13, the news outlet claimed that the US Air Force would only serve as a “complementary force” tasked with refueling Israeli planes as they simulate entering Iranian territory.
The alleged Israel-US aerial collaboration is seen as a “potential message” to Iran amid negotiations on the potential return of the 2015 nuclear deal.
However, a spokesman for the US Central Command has announced that the US Air Force refueling off the coast of Israel had no connection with the exercise.
“The tanker refuel (it was actually a dry refueling mission – no actual fuel was delivered) was not tied to the Israeli exercise,” Army Col. Joe Buccino told The War Zone.

www.thedefensepost.com

Israel to Hold Military Exercise Simulating Large-Scale Attack on Iran

The Israeli Air Force plans to conduct a military exercise later this month simulating a large-scale strike on Iran.
www.thedefensepost.com www.thedefensepost.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

BHAN85
US to refuel Israeli warplanes during massive drill simulating Iran attack
Replies
3
Views
261
BHAN85
BHAN85
Ali_Baba
Israel's unlikely Arab alliance key to countering threat of Iran
2 3
Replies
32
Views
2K
Tshering22
Tshering22
Dariush the Great
I once headed the Iran branch of Israel’s military intelligence research. Here’s why Israel can’t take out Iran’s nuclear program.
Replies
2
Views
578
aryobarzan
aryobarzan
Muhammed45
Officials: Iran behind drone attack on US base in Syria
Replies
1
Views
297
Muhammed45
Muhammed45
Muhammed45
Israel-Iran tensions put US troops at risk – general
Replies
0
Views
176
Muhammed45
Muhammed45

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom