11:55 AM, November 4, 2021

Israel to Develop Land Surveillance System for Cyprus

Signing of Israel-Cyprus agreement on November 4, 2021.SIBAT, the International Defense Cooperation Directorate at Israel's Ministry of Defense (IMOD), has agreed to develop a land surveillance system for Cyprus.The agreement was signed when Director of SIBAT Brigadier General (Res.) Yair Kulas visited Cyprus on Thursday. The two parties discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in the field of defense and security.