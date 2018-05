Showing picture of the aircraft over Beirut, air force chief reveals the stealth fighter was used in at least two operations, but not in May 10 attacks in Syria

Syrian air defenses fired over 100 surface-to-air missiles at the Israeli fighter jets. None of the aircraft were shot down.

“In recent weeks, we understood that Iran is sending to Syria long-range missiles and rockets, including the Uragan missile launchers that we attacked north of Damascus,” Norkin said.