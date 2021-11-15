Israel supplies the UAE with the latest laser system in the world to protect its planes from missile attacks | C-MUSIC SYSTEM

The Israeli company, "Elbit" for advanced weapons, announced today, Monday, that it will provide the UAE Air Force with laser and infrared defense systems.The newspaper, "Israel Today", stated that "these systems are capable of detecting the launch of an anti-aircraft missile, and firing a beam that neutralizes it."The newspaper added that "Elbit, through its branch in the United Arab Emirates, will provide laser protection systems based on infrared radiation, as well as electronic warfare (LA) systems for multifunctional refueling and transport aircraft of the UAE Air Force."Under the $53 million contract, which will be implemented over five years, the company will provide “the C-MUSIC self-defense system, which includes a laser-based infrared aerial warning system, and this will provide high levels of protection.” According to the newspaper.The company noted that it "is witnessing a growing demand for this type of self-defense capabilities in light of the increasing threat faced by aircraft from man-portable anti-aircraft missiles."About two months ago, Elbit announced the establishment of a branch in the UAE, with the aim of developing long-term cooperation with the UAE military, adapting technology solutions to the operational needs of end-users and leading the transfer of technology to local partners.The C-MUSIC system, another system from the Elbit company's DIRCM family of products, known as the "Sky Shield" in Israel, is a laser-based anti-missile system installed on the fuselage, and it is one of the most advanced laser systems in the world.A breakthrough of its kind in the world, as the system detects within a fraction of a second the launch of a missile at the aircraft, and fires a laser beam that neutralizes the missile, and the four cameras provide 360-degree coverage of the aircraft on which the device is installed.