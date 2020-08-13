Israel successfully carries out Arrow-2 interception test

Another - "If Iran attacks Israel".My take is Israel has stolen land illegally from Palestine - has interfered in numerous acts of aggression - yet wants to develop more and more armour "to protect an illegal state".European colonialism was continued in Palestine by introducing a Jewish state - it has created a scenario where Palestinians are being ethnically cleansed and an apartheid regime has been chosen to create havoc in the regime. Given the fact that Palestine is a religious land for all 3 beliefs and should be treated with respect by all 3 religions is unacceptable by the Zionists - creating natural animosity.Instead these lowest form of humans - are hell bent in creating make belief scenarios in the name of defense - begging money from a state that is straining under the pressure of printing more and more dollars (the USA bill be bankrupt soon because of the quantitative easing - has nothing to do with actually defending itself - but to create more havoc in the region.Because of the obvious and stated above - Israel should be viewed as illegitimate and another balls up of western imperialism gone wrong. Only solution is to allow Palestinians to establish an independent state they had following WW2 AND to allow ALL refugees - in which Jews Christian and Muslim share equal rights.I was trying to suggest a few day - Pakistan needs to tread carefully and pick its "associates" very carefully as the world order starts to define new parameters to work within. Pakistan needs to back the right horse where Pakistan interests come first. Saudi interest - as the black gold starts to become unimportant - hence will lash out and seek to desperate acts of prolong its own existence by associating itself with Israel.