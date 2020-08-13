/ Register

Israel successfully carries out Arrow-2 interception test

    Israel successfully carries out Arrow-2 interception test

    Test simulated the interception of a long-range missile attack

    The system successfully intercepted a Sparrow target missile simulating a long-range surface-to-surface missile, which could one day be fired at Israel by Iran, such as the Shahab 3 medium-range ballistic missile (MRBM), complete with an explosive warhead.“The target simulated what our main enemy would fire,” according to Moshe Patel, head of the Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO) in the Defense Ministry.

    The test, which was conducted at 11:45 p.m. at a test site in central Israel, was led by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) along with the IMDO, part of the Directorate of Defense Research and Development (known as MAFAT in Hebrew), the MDA, and the Israeli Air Force.

    The interception was conducted by IAF service members together with engineers from the institutions involved in the system’s development. The various layers of Israel’s air defense mechanism were employed in this test, in order to ensure their readiness and efficacy in operational scenarios.

    Boaz Levi, IAI's Executive VP and GM of Systems, Missiles and Space Group, told reporters that “the test was just perfect; all the systems worked as anticipated.”The radar locked in on the target, which had been launched from the West, and followed it the entire time before it was intercepted and completely destroyed – exactly when it had been planned.

    https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/israel-us-test-ballistic-missile-defense-system-638406

     
    Another - "If Iran attacks Israel".
    My take is Israel has stolen land illegally from Palestine - has interfered in numerous acts of aggression - yet wants to develop more and more armour "to protect an illegal state".

    European colonialism was continued in Palestine by introducing a Jewish state - it has created a scenario where Palestinians are being ethnically cleansed and an apartheid regime has been chosen to create havoc in the regime. Given the fact that Palestine is a religious land for all 3 beliefs and should be treated with respect by all 3 religions is unacceptable by the Zionists - creating natural animosity.

    Instead these lowest form of humans - are hell bent in creating make belief scenarios in the name of defense - begging money from a state that is straining under the pressure of printing more and more dollars (the USA bill be bankrupt soon because of the quantitative easing - has nothing to do with actually defending itself - but to create more havoc in the region.

    Because of the obvious and stated above - Israel should be viewed as illegitimate and another balls up of western imperialism gone wrong. Only solution is to allow Palestinians to establish an independent state they had following WW2 AND to allow ALL refugees - in which Jews Christian and Muslim share equal rights.

    I was trying to suggest a few day - Pakistan needs to tread carefully and pick its "associates" very carefully as the world order starts to define new parameters to work within. Pakistan needs to back the right horse where Pakistan interests come first. Saudi interest - as the black gold starts to become unimportant - hence will lash out and seek to desperate acts of prolong its own existence by associating itself with Israel.
     
    Nice.
     
    As Pakistanis, we need to let go of our emotions and become completely cold, intelligent and calculating in who we support and align ourselves with as far as our interests are concerned. india and indians will ALWAYS be our enemies forever and nothing can change that. We can however have relations and meaningful interactions with ALL other nations on the planet.
     
