Israel strikes targets in Syria after discovery of IEDs in Golan Heights

Israel strikes targets in Syria after discovery of IEDs in Golan Heights
By Oren Liebermann and Ruba Alhenawi, CNN

Updated 1500 GMT (2300 HKT) November 18, 2020
Jerusalem (CNN)Israel's military carried out a series of strikes on targets in Syria early Wednesday morning, including a site at the Damascus International Airport used as Iranian headquarters, following the discovery of improvised explosive devices planted in the Golan Heights, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

The strikes killed three Syrian military personnel and injured one, according to Syria's state-sun SANA news agency, which said that air defenses had intercepted an "Israeli aggression."

The hospitals where Covid-19 sufferers wait for others to die before they can be put on a respirator
Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus said the military struck eight targets in Syria belonging to the country's military and the Quds Force, a branch of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps. The targets were all situated in the area between the Israeli frontier and the periphery of Damascus.

Conricus said the timing of the strikes was unrelated to the arrival in Israel of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo later Wednesday. As part of his visit, Pompeo is expected on Thursday to visit the Golan Heights, still considered occupied Syrian territory by most of the international community, although the US recognized Israeli sovereignty over the territory last year.
Among locations hit were a military site at the airport in Damascus, used as an Iranian headquarters in Syria and a secret military site, which hosted senior Iranian delegations, Conricus said. The IDF also struck advanced surface-to-air missile batteries after they fired on Israeli aircraft, Conricus said.

The strikes were carried out in retaliation for the placement of three improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in the Golan Heights. The IEDs -- claymore anti-personnel charges -- were placed by local Syrian forces at the instruction of the Quds Force, Conricus said.

The IEDs were discovered outside Israel's security barrier but inside the Alpha line, which demarcates the UN-recognized buffer zone between Israeli territory and Syria.

The devices had been placed there "in recent weeks," Conricus said, adding that various intelligence sources had indicated the Quds Force would try to place explosives there.

An IDF search discovered the explosives Tuesday morning. The location of the IEDs is close to where forces in Syria had tried to place explosives along the security fence in early-August.

CNN's Angela Dewan contributed from London.

Hack-Hook

Hack-Hook

Gripen9 said:
Don't have the balls. Israel has attacked Iranian & Syrian targets with impunity inside Syria and nothing was done. Plus there is no International condemnation at all which has emboldened Israel as well.
because every time netanyahoo says Iranian forces it don't mean he really attacked Iranian force . he simply attacks Syrians and then claim Iranian targets and Iranian backed force.
when he attack Syrians its up to Syria to retaliate not Iran
TNT said:
Why iran is not retaliating?
the above answer
 
Hack-Hook said:
because every time netanyahoo says Iranian forces it don't mean he really attacked Iranian force . he simply attacks Syrians and then claim Iranian targets and Iranian backed force.
when he attack Syrians its up to Syria to retaliate not Iran

the above answer
So you are saying, if it was Iranian forces that were attacked, you would have retaliated against Israel?
 
i dont know whats more pathetic.....?

coward zionists taking pot shots at a weakend syria in the middle of war?

or zionist/wahabi fanboys getting excited by propaganda claiming phantom devastating losses for IRan...

every single cowardice strike by the zionists on a bombed out country = thousands of dead Iranian IRGC and Qods forces...

i say let them live in their fantasy. while Iran quietly and methodically surrounds their tiny artificial entity with more and more devastating weaponry...

from tin can rockets, to precision guided missiles able to hit any square inch of zionist territory. Thats what Iran has put right on the zionist borders... next war with hezbollah will mean losing their international airports, demona chocolate factory, water desalination plants, and expensive tel aviv infastracture (in addition to the thousands of fried zionists ).. .all this from a non-state armed warrior group named Hezbollah.

Zionists rats cannot get anywhere close to Iranian borders, no matter how hard they try.
 
iran want to wipe israel and she want nuke for this we dont want to destroy no one we want peace buy we need to protect our interests
 
