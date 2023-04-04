Israel strikes Syria and Iranian forces 4 times in the last 5 days

Among the targets: UAV sites, radars, air defense batteries, 2 Iranian officers and other dead/injured personnel.Syrian air defenses as usual hit a lot of phantom targets, one air defense missile hit Syria and killed 2 civilians.Between those strikes, an Iranian drone was sent to Israel, but was brought down by Israeli EW systems and is now being examined by Israeli engineers, and the control sites of the drones were consequently blown up.Another drone was launched from Gaza, shot down by an Israeli F-16.Both of those provocations were used to bring out Israeli fighter jets into an anti-air ambush by Syrian SAM units and Hamas's Strela-2 MANPADS, a tactic employed in 2018 when an Israeli F-16 bombing Syria was encountered with 20 S-200 missiles, the last of which hit the F-16 above Israeli territory, due to carelessness of the pilot.Both efforts failed, indicating that Israel had learnt from its previous incident.Those airstrikes add up to the 1000+ airstrikes launched against Syria and Iranian forces over the years.