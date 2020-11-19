Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria

Report: Israel carries out attack near Damascus, triggering Syrian air defenses

The Syrian army said on Sunday evening that an Israeli airstrike targeted parts of southern Damascus in escalating attacks that regional intelligence sources say target Iran-linked assets.Since the outbreak of the Syrian civil war in 2011, Israel has routinely carried out raids in Syria, mostly targeting Iranian and Lebanese Hezbollah forces as well as government troops."At 10:16 this evening [15:16 EST] the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial attack from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan on some targets in the Damascus area,"reported a military source as saying."Our air defense confronted the missiles and downed most of them," the source added.