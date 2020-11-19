What's new

Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria

Report: Israel carries out attack near Damascus, triggering Syrian air defenses


The Syrian army said on Sunday evening that an Israeli airstrike targeted parts of southern Damascus in escalating attacks that regional intelligence sources say target Iran-linked assets.


Since the outbreak of the Syrian civil war in 2011, Israel has routinely carried out raids in Syria, mostly targeting Iranian and Lebanese Hezbollah forces as well as government troops.

"At 10:16 this evening [15:16 EST] the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial attack from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan on some targets in the Damascus area," SANA reported a military source as saying.

"Our air defense confronted the missiles and downed most of them," the source added.

i had predicted back in 2005 when Iraq war was in full swing that , Israel will expand eventually into Syria and iraq. I still believe that it will happen, this is a precursor to invasion and expansion.
who wouldve thought that Israel one day will openly target any country in middle east and arab league will just let it happen.
 
