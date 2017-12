Have u ever visited gujarat ?



I have seen him changing my 3rd world shit hall township to worlds 21th fastest growing city anand 9th cleanest city in India.



Our per capita rose of something 900$ to 3000$ (yours is 1600) in his 3 tearms as CM. A resource poor state is providing ElectrElectricity to a resource rich state like zarkhand. We achieved many things under his rule. Including real metrk bus/BRTS that costs peanuts to ride , every toer 2 city have BRTS now.

Click to expand...