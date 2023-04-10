What's new

Israel signs $400 mln deal to sell Greece anti-tank missiles

Israel signs $400 mln deal to sell Greece anti-tank missiles

Israel signs $400 mln deal to sell Greece anti-tank missiles

10.04.2023
10.04.2023 • 11:01
Israel has signed a 1.44 billion shekel ($400 million) deal to sell Greece anti-tank Spike missiles produced by state-owned defense contractor Rafael, Israel's Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"This project joins a series of agreements between the State of Israel and the Hellenic Republic, and further emphasizes the strong partnership between our countries and our defense establishments, as well as our mutual commitment to ensuring regional stability," said Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. [Reuters]








SPIKE NLOS for the Apache,vehicles and four Machitis-class Gunboats,as well as SPIKE ER2 for four Mark V boats.
 

