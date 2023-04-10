Israel signs $400 mln deal to sell Greece anti-tank missiles​

Israel signs $400 mln deal to sell Greece anti-tank missiles | eKathimerini.com Israel has signed a 1.44 billion shekel ($400 million) deal to sell Greece anti-tank Spike missiles produced by state-owned defense contractor Rafael, Israel's Defense Ministry said on Monday.

