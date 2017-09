Dudi Seal had asked for the game at the Wuhan Open in China to start earlier; didn't manage to complete it before start of holiday fast



Dudi Sela of Israel hits a return against Alexandr Dolgopolov of Ukraine during their men's singles quarter-final match at the ATP Shenzhen Open tennis tournament in Shenzhen, southern China's Guangdong province on September 29, 2017. (AFP/STR)





Dudi Sela, Israel’s top-ranked men’s singles tennis player, quit mid-game at the Wuhan Open in China on Friday due to the imminent start of Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.



Sela, ranked 77 in the world, was down 1-0 in the third set of his quarter-final game with Alexandr Dolgopolov of Ukraine. The first two sets were one each, 6-3 and 4-6.



Sela had asked for the match to be brought forward due to the fast that starts at sundown on Friday, but his request was reportedly denied and there was not enough time to complete the game before the advent of the fast day. He therefore withdrew and was knocked out of the tournament.



Sela forfeited $34,000 in prize money and the chance to win 90 ranking points.