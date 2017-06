Israel Doubles Down on High-Tech Air Power



New fighters, more roles for unmanned aircraft, and a new fifth generation missile.



Israel is cementing its lead as the premier air power in the Middle East with the introduction of new fifth-generation fighters, new helicopters, and a new aerial refueling tanker project on the horizon. The country is also fielding a new "fifth generation" guided missile capable of defeating defenses—even the active protection systems that protect tanks.

Known locally as "Adir"

new Spike LR II air-to-ground missile

Spike

active protection systems